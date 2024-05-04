Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 5.3 %

ASPN traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 3,351,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,989. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

