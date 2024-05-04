Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. 183,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Astronics has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

