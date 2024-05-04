Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Trading Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 575,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.