Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.

ATMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 4,951,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

