AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $36,135.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $20.89 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AtriCure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 39.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 254,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in AtriCure by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AtriCure by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.