AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 961,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. AtriCure has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AtriCure by 14.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AtriCure by 144.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

