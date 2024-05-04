Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:AI traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61. The firm has a market cap of C$490.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$11.88.
Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of C$25.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1501502 earnings per share for the current year.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
