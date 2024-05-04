AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

