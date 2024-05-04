AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Downgraded by CIBC to Underperform

CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark set a C$35.00 target price on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.95.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$479.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.44.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

