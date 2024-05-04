Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.05-$9.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.08-$19.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.15 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.220 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.89. 1,491,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.42.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

