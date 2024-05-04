Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.56

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 50894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,542,000 after purchasing an additional 658,440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,204 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,232,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

