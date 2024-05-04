Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Avista also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Avista Price Performance
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.84%.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
