Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Avista also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avista stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,379. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.84%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

