Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.000 EPS.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

