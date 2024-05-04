Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $111.45. The stock had a trading volume of 763,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 143.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

