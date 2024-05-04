AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 185.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,169 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $27,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

