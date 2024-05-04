Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 148,231 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 205,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 279,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,151. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

