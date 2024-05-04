Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 6,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

