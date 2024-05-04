Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,883,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

