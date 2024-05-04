Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.13. 1,834,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,726. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

