Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,066,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.