Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.19. 634,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,011. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.