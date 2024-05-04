Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIB. HSBC cut shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.12.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.93. 155,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.8118 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 96,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

