Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485,508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. 33,943,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,872,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $291.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

