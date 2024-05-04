Bank of America Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $145.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $138.21. 2,091,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

