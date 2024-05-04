Barclays Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $40.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $35.20. 3,991,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

