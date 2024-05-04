Barclays Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $104.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Get Centene alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,060. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Centene by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.