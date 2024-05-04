Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $147.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NYSE:THC traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,059. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,793 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

