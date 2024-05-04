Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,263. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $806.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.