Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday.
Barrett Business Services Price Performance
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
