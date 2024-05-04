Barrington Research Boosts Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target to $22.00

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TILE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of TILE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 794,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,769. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interface by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 1,426,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Interface by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 140,521 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

