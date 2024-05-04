Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,733. The firm has a market cap of $873.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3,734.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 195,565 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 433.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 154,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

