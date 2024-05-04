Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $764,562.50, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
