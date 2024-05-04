Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.51. 1,444,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,355. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.62. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

