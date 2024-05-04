Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 413 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 137,861 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,809,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 106,475 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.52. 326,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

