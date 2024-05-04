Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 573 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 9.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,090,000 after acquiring an additional 219,659 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,920,000 after buying an additional 210,358 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Down 1.6 %

ENOV stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,993. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

View Our Latest Report on Enovis

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.