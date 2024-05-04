Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 886 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $63.59.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.