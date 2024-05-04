Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vontier by 840.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 867,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vontier by 51.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,216. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus increased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

