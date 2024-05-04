Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $875,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Medtronic by 78.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 17.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,986,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

