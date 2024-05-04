Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.43. 1,998,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
