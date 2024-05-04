Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 318,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 10,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

