Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.36. 2,709,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

