Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

LIN stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,659. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.95 and a 200 day moving average of $422.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.