Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 84,140 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 36,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.24. 688,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

