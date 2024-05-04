Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 155,940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,940 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

