Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,598. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

