Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Southern stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,740. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.