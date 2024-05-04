Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Rainwater Charitable Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,762,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,979,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,043,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $56.47. 1,432,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,529. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

