Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2,033.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after buying an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,363,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,546,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Progressive stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $216.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.96 and a 200 day moving average of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.