Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.13. 933,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average is $111.69. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

