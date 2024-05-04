Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Air Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

