Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Beyond Air Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Air
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.