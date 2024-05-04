BILL’s (BILL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.62.

BILL stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.58. 7,372,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BILL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BILL by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

